WHO Launches Tuberculosis Research Tracker Online Platform

The World Health Organization (WHO) Global Tuberculosis Programme is launching a new online platform to track progress in the development of new treatment regimens, vaccines as well as operational research projects designed to improve TB prevention, treatment, and care.

The TB research tracker will serve as a single access point consolidating the latest information on TB clinical trials and operational research studies. Users will be able to search and filter the information by date, content, title, relevance, and type of study.

‘’We are excited to launch this new initiative. The TB research tracker will keep all TB stakeholders up-to-date on the progress in TB research and facilitate sharing of critical information’’, said Dr. Tereza Kasaeva, Director of the Global TB Programme.

The TB research tracker will compile the descriptive information available from several existing platforms for clinical trials and all information available from ongoing operational research studies. Researchers, national TB programmes, donors, and technical agencies will be periodically contacted to ensure the timely update of the platform.

For any technical questions, please write to: [email protected].

The TB research tracker can be accessed at https://tbtrialtrack.who.int/ and via the WHO TB Knowledge Sharing Platform.

