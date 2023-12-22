36.8 F
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Robot Dogs Protect Lives Through Innovation

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Staff Sgt. Ismael Zayas-Ramos, a 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron emergency manager, works with Airman 1st Class Daisy Slater, a 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management specialist, while she uses a tablet to remote control a robot dog Nov. 6, 2023 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Slater has been working with the robot dogs since Master Sgt. Dominic Garcia, 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management flight chief brought the dogs here from Minot Air Force Base, Nd. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Pugh)

“These robot dogs not only have the potential to save Airmen’s lives, but they also serve as a reminder of how valuable your voice is, regardless of rank.”

Master Sgt. Dominic Garcia, the emergency management flight chief from the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron, devised the concept of robot dogs and while he advanced his idea into building and testing the robots, he learned some valuable lessons along the way.

Garcia is originally from Denver, enlisted in the Air Force in 2006 and spent most of his career working under Air Force Global Strike Command.

Read the rest of the story at dvids, here.

