Nexus Project Report Reframes Antisemitism as a Public Health Crisis

Key Takeaways:

FBI data shows 200-300% increase in antisemitic hate crimes post-October 7, 2023, with fatal attacks in Washington, D.C., and Boulder, Colorado.

Despite Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding rising from $180M to $430M in five years, physical security has relocated rather than prevented attacks.

nterfaith efforts have not stemmed antisemitic sentiment (negative opinions of Israel rose from 42% to 53%). Evidence-based interventions needed, including rigorously tested response protocols, measurable awareness campaigns, and research-proven engagement strategies.

The Shofar Report, released by the Nexus Project, includes a contribution from Rabbi Seth M. Limmer advocating for a fundamental shift in how American Jewish communities approach safety and security amid rising antisemitic incidents.

Rabbi Limmer, who serves as Director of Public Affairs at PERIL: The Polarization & Extremism Research and Innovation Lab, asserts in his essay “Antisemitism and Jewish Safety” that traditional security measures and community outreach efforts have proven insufficient to address escalating threats against Jewish communities.

Documentation of Rising Threats

The essay cites Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) data showing a 200-300% increase in antisemitic hate crimes and incidents following October 7, 2023, when Hamas killed 1,195 people in Israel and took 251 hostages. Acts of vandalism against synagogues and cemeteries rose by 20% during this period. Recent fatal attacks on Jewish individuals in Washington, D.C., and Boulder, Colorado – where a 30-year-old German-Israeli and 26-year-old American were gunned down outside of an Israeli embassy event, and where one person was killed and 15 injured after being set on fire while on a walk calling for the release of Israeli hostages, respectively – are noted as culminating examples of this trend.

Rabbi Limmer points out negative public opinion of Israel increasing from 42% in March 2022 to 53% in April 2025 according to PEW polling data, a shift he draws attention to as it’s often transferred to perceptions of American Jewish communities.

Critique of Current Approaches

The essay presents data challenging the effectiveness of existing security investments. Rabbi Limmer notes that the federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program has increased funding from $180 million to over $430 million in five years, yet he contends that community perceptions of safety have not correspondingly improved. He draws a parallel to RAND Corporation estimates showing $20.5 billion spent annually on K-12 physical security, while school shooting incidents have increased linearly since 1999.

According to “Antisemitism and Jewish Safety,” physical security measures such as bollards and barricades have resulted in relocating rather than preventing attacks, moving incidents from inside secured facilities to their perimeters. Rabbi Limmer also characterizes traditional interfaith dialogue programs and community organizing efforts as insufficient, though not without value, noting they have not stemmed the increase in antisemitic incidents or rhetoric.

Public Health Framework Proposal

To create a “solution to a societal sickness,” Rabbi Limmer proposes applying public health methodology to antisemitism mitigation. This approach would involve creating research-tested interventions, measuring their effectiveness, and scaling successful programs nationally.

Specific elements of this framework include:

Development of rapid-response guides and communication toolkits for Jewish communities

Training modules on recognizing early signs of radicalization

Rigorous academic testing of public awareness campaigns, including accountability measures for effectiveness

Evidence-based guidance on community responses to antisemitic incidents

Research-driven protocols for engagement with academic and religious institutions

The Foundation to Combat Antisemitism spent $25 million on an advertising campaign, yet provided no measurable data on changed attitudes or behaviors. Rabbi Limmer argues that public service campaigns should be held to standards proving their effectiveness in reducing antisemitic thought or action.

Policy Recommendations

The essay concludes with four legislative and executive action recommendations:

Investment in community resources that undergo rigorous research and testing, including rapid-response guides, protection best practices, communication toolkits, and guidance for clergy and youth leaders on radicalization signs. Alignment of public awareness campaigns with research-proven messaging that impacts antisemitic attitudes and actions. Development of engagement protocols for academic and evangelical communities with measurable outcomes. Prioritization of education about Jewish communities over legal sanctions as a primary tool.

Rabbi Limmer maintains that physical security and community outreach should continue as components of a comprehensive strategy, but argues they cannot serve as primary solutions. Jewish community security depends not solely on protecting individual institutions but on reducing the prevalence of antisemitic attitudes throughout American society through research-validated methods.

The Nexus Project positions The Shofar Report as an alternative to the Heritage Foundation’s Project Esther, with the organizations differing on approaches to balancing civil liberties protections with measures to combat antisemitism. The full Shofar Report, including Rabbi Limmer’s essay, is available through the Nexus Project’s website.