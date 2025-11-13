U.S. Secret Service’s NTAC Releases Report on Behavioral Threat Assessment and Management in K–12 Schools

The U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) has released a new report titled “The State of Behavioral Threat Assessment and Management in K–12 Public Schools.“ This report provides one of the most comprehensive looks to date at how schools across the country are using Behavioral Threat Assessment and Management (BTAM) programs to prevent violence.

In 2024, the U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) asked the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center (HSOAC) to conduct a study aimed at deepening the field’s understanding of behavioral threat assessment and management practices in K–12 schools. The resulting joint HSOAC–NTAC report offers a detailed look at how schools across the country are using these programs as part of their broader violence prevention strategies, drawing on data from a nationally representative survey of 1,746 school leaders.

The report is designed for school and district administrators, school safety officials, local law enforcement partners, and community organizations involved in school security efforts. Other education-related associations and stakeholder groups may also find the findings valuable.

This work was sponsored by the U.S. Secret Service and carried out within the Infrastructure, Immigration, & Security Operations Program of the RAND Homeland Security Research Division (HSRD), which operates the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center.

Behavioral threat assessment and management programs are a key element of school safety and violence prevention. These multidisciplinary programs bring together educators, mental health professionals, and law enforcement to identify concerning behaviors, intervene early, and connect individuals with the help or resources they need.

The study examines how these practices are being implemented, what challenges schools face in maintaining them, and where additional support may be needed. The research is intended to support school administrators, district officials, law enforcement partners, and community safety organizations working to strengthen BTAM processes nationwide.

The NTAC, established in 1998 to provide research and training in threat assessment and violence prevention, has long emphasized that prevention begins with awareness and collaboration. This latest report expands on that mission, providing data-driven insights to help schools and communities refine their approach to behavioral threat management.

