Terrorism Study

Blinken Designates Additional Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad Officials and Supporters

The United States is announcing today its third round of sanctions targeting Hamas-affiliated individuals and entities in connection with the October 7 terrorist attacks on Israel.  The Department of State is designating Akram al-Ajouri as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist for being a leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).  Ajouri is the PIJ Deputy Secretary General and leader of its militant wing, the Al-Quds Brigade.  The Department of the Treasury is also designating seven individuals and two entities that have provided support to or acted on behalf of Hamas or PIJ.

Iran’s support, primarily through its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, enables Hamas and PIJ’s terrorist activities, including through the transfer of funds and the provision of both weapons and operational training.  Iran has trained PIJ fighters to produce and develop missiles in Gaza while also funding groups that provide financial support to PIJ-affiliated fighters.

We are taking these actions in coordination with the United Kingdom to protect the international financial system from abuse by Hamas and its enablers.  We will continue to work with our partners and allies to disrupt Hamas’ terrorist financing channels.

These actions are being taken pursuant to Executive Order 13224, as amended, which targets terrorist groups, leaders, and their supporters.  For more information on these designations, see Treasury’s press release.

