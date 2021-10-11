PERSPECTIVE: Who Is Accused ISIS Propagandist Mohammed Khalifa?

Mohammed Khalifa, otherwise known as Abu Ridwan al-Kanadi, is a Canadian citizen now facing federal prosecution in the United States for his participation in ISIS, particularly for his role in the terrorist group’s media department. The New York Times reported that Khalifa was transferred from Syrian Democratic Forces [SDF] custody to that of the FBI at the end of September. Although in interviews with media outlets Khalifa has denied engaging in actual violence, he is charged with being an active combatant in addition to providing the English voiceovers for ISIS’s propaganda videos. Since his capture by the SDF in 2019, Khalifa has granted interviews to numerous academics and news outlets. Most of these interviews focused on his role within ISIS, but in May 2019 Khalifa participated in an in-depth psychological interview with Dr. Anne Speckhard of the International Center for the Study of Violent Extremism [ICSVE]. Khalifa said he had already admitted his crimes to U.S. interrogators and therefore consented for his story to be on video and to be shared using his real name and agreed to feature in a counter narrative video speaking against ISIS practices, including torture and brutality.

Mohammed Khalifa was born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to an Ethiopian family. At age 5, he moved to Toronto, Canada, by way of Italy. Khalifa describes his family, which consisted of his parents and older sister, as “happy.” He enjoyed playing basketball and graduated from university with a degree in computer systems. At 18, Khalifa became more religious, and at 23 he watched news of the Toronto 18, an undercover operation that thwarted what has been referred to as Canada’s 9/11: a multi-level plot to detonate truck bombs around the city of Toronto and to storm the Canadian Parliament.

In 2013, Khalifa was working in tech support and closely watching the conflict in Syria. He recalls, “I started following Ahrar al-Sham on websites and videos. [I saw] footage of going out to battle, shooting a tank, firing off a tank artillery, stuff like that. I knew what was going on there. I supported the cause.” Khalifa wanted to join the fighters but was nervous. Like so many other foreign fighters, it was the charismatic voice of Anwar al-Awlaki, who had been killed in a U.S. drone strike two years prior, that ultimately pushed him to action: “I was listening to lectures by Anwar al-Awlaki. The lectures had an impact on me. [They] pushed me to make the decision and to move the date forward. [I liked] the fact that he was approaching the life of the Prophet Muhammad and bringing it into a modern context and interspersing it with a jihad narrative.”

Khalifa started planning his travel. He saved his money and started searching for different groups active in Syria on social media, contacting them via Facebook, Twitter, and email. None of them responded. Then, he recounts, “I came across an article on Frontline that talked about […] how in the city of Reyhanli [the author] was in a hotel where he was basically observing financers […] He would notice that there were long beards and the jihadi look, those are the Salafis coming here to get into Syria. So that was my clue.” As an aside, we were unable to find this specific article.

In the spring of 2013, Khalifa decided to leave Canada: “I was following the news and, you know. You can’t basically like just sit by and not do anything. I flew first to Cairo and took a connecting flight to Istanbul. My cover story to like friends, family, and so there was that… I was going to Egypt because I had plans to move there, and I wanted to kind of check out the scene and see if I could maybe do some investing, or start businesses, something like that.”

Next, “I took a flight to Hatay. From Hatay, it was close to the border, I thought I’d look around and I took a taxi to Reyhanli. I talked to the driver. He made it seem easy to cross, so I went straight to the border gate. Guys come and ask, ‘What do you want,’ I told the taxi guy to tell them, they were smugglers […]” In August 2013, Khalifa was taken in a bus over the border into Syria, where he joined a group of foreign fighters. In November 2013, he swore allegiance to ISIS: “I was there to fight the Syrian regime. [An Islamic state] was not even on my mind until it actually came up itself. They had already expanded into Syria, but even then it was not on my mind. My group pledged to ISIS and that’s when I decided to do the same.”

Khalifa was looking for action and was prepared to die, having been convinced of the need for endless jihad and “martyrdom” by Anwar al Awlaki’s poisonous teachings. “If I were killed, I’d be martyred,” he says. But, he was not assigned to a combat unit, instead being sent first to take care of a group of families (likely women whose husbands were either in battle or had been killed, who were not permitted to leave their home without a male chaperone). He volunteered to attend a weapons course for civilians and was sent to do guard duty in January 2014. Scholarly by nature and interested in Islamic study he then requested permission to attend a religious course in Manbij, where word got out to ISIS’s media department that he spoke English and Arabic. He was recruited to join the media department in Raqqa by Abu Mohammed Furkan. In the media department, Khalifa started by translating “books, pamphlets, videos, the daily news. I was learning a lot. That’s how my Arabic got improved. It can be tedious.” Later, he recounts, “They used me for voiceovers in the language [English]. Recording the news, daily news. In the beginning, I’d go to the studio. It was a professional and they would record me. Later [when the bombings made it too dangerous to use the studio, I would use a] recorder and send the file.”

In the summer of 2014, Khalifa got married to a Somali woman from Kenya whom he met online. She was studying medicine in Sudan before traveling to Syria. At the time of the interview in 2019, Khalifa and his wife had two children and she was eight months pregnant with their third. The first was born in a private hospital in Raqqa and the second in their home in Raqqa with the help of a midwife. In 2016 ISIS leadership was on the retreat out of Raqqa which was under bombardments to Mayadeen. “The guys in media got an order to go to Mayadeen.” The change in their lives as ISIS began to lose power was clear. In Mayadeen, “It was a bit more difficult. Resources were harder to get. Electricity would go out. We had to run generators, clean, and change oil ourselves. We were busy with things taking us out of our work, problems at time, roads closed, nothing in the market.” He continues, “[The] Syrian regime started bombing. We went to a string of villages […] We were sharing a house with a few families. We tried to work but it wasn’t anything.”

Khalifa admits that he was moved by many of the ISIS films for which he provided the voiceovers. One, he says, was about “a boy who was going to martyr. [It] gave a narrative versus battle scenes and that sort of thing. [It] played on your heart strings. He did go [to bomb himself] after. It says his father was working at the office of martyrs and their families. His job would be to register names and today he is registering his son’s name.” In 2017, Khalifa and his family went to Hajin, and from there he moved to Baghouz. “We were hobbling along.” In 2018, he recalls, “Food [was] scare [in the] second half of 2018. [We were] bombed a lot]. At the time there wasn’t much happening in terms of offensives. Stalemate, nothing happening, we just continued working. We translated documents and books. Central media didn’t make any more videos.” Still, each individual team “worked out of their home. We had a satellite dish at home because we were media. This was only at the end, so we had internet all along.”

In Hajin, Khalifa started hearing rumors about “a deal to allow anyone who wanted to send their family out, with the Americans. At the time I didn’t consider it.” Rather, “I was captured in al Badran. Basically, during the last offensive from Hajin to Baghouz […] I decided to go out and fight instead of staying with media. [I was] in a gun battle […] [The SDF] called us to surrender. I was out of ammo, so I came out.” Khalifa says that he was beaten upon arrest but that he agreed to cooperate with the Coalition’s interrogators in exchange for information about his wife and children.

While Khalifa admits to having seen victims of ISIS executions, including dead corpses, he dismissed them as bodies of Syrian soldiers for whom he felt little sympathy. This actually was a common sentiment among ISIS members who were well aware of the Syrian soldiers’ widespread practices of rape and torture. Some ISIS fighters even told ICSVE that when the Syrian regime soldiers picked up the walkie-talkie channels of ISIS they would interrupt to say, “Listen, brothers, to the screams of your women being raped,” and then play the sounds of women being raped. Khalifa’s coldness in the face of ISIS executions of Syrian soldiers should thus be seen in the context in which it occurred.

However, in prison, Khalifa began to hear things about ISIS’s brutality and unjust rule that he had previously “dismissed as baseless rumors” living his privileged media life in Raqqa: “When I was in prison talking to a lot of people, hearing their conversations with each other, then I realized these guys are not making it up. Lots of injustices at the end […] emni [ISIS internal security] and security guys, prisons, torture, confessions, false ones under torture.” Without actually denouncing ISIS, he says, “To a certain degree, based on what I’ve heard, the way they operated their prisons is not Islamic.” He maintains that the “injustice and oppression [was happening] behind the scenes” and says that “maybe there is hope that they would realize what they were doing and change for the better.”

About the possibility of going to prison, which given his transfer to the United States is all but inevitable now, he says rather shallowly, “I imagine at some point I’ll have to serve my time. I’m repentant of ISIS, for I ignored what was going on. I ignored the warning signals. I dismissed [them] prematurely. I hope I didn’t take part in them.” He maintains, “If I actually witnessed something and was convinced something was wrong, I would bring [it] forward in [the] appropriate channels to get it addressed, but I wasn’t looking for trouble, mind[ing] my own business.”

What happens next? Mohammed Khalifa has been charged with conspiring to provide material support to a terrorist organization, resulting in death. The information publicly provided by the U.S. Department of Justice is consistent with the information Khalifa provided to ICSVE, particularly that he was captured “following a firefight between ISIS fighters and the SDF” and that he “allegedly served as a lead translator in ISIS’s propaganda production and the English-speaking narrator on multiple violent ISIS recruitment videos.” As such, it is unlikely that he will be able to effectively contest the charges, especially given that his voice was reliably matched to the ISIS propaganda videos by Canadian terrorism scholar Amarnath Amarasingam. He now joins a growing list of foreign fighters from outside of the United States who were captured by the SDF and are now being charged in the U.S. Others include two of the alleged “Beatles,” British-born hostage-takers Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, the former of whom was also interviewed by ICSVE. Khalifa was far more forthcoming in his ICSVE interview than was Kotey, who recently pleaded guilty but at the time of our interview was still playing cat-and-mouse about his involvement in the torture of Western hostages. It will be interesting to see if Khalifa takes the same step and if he ever comes to fully admit and atone for the gravity of the role he played in calling others to come join ISIS.