U.S. Taking ‘a Close Look’ at Whether to Label Russia a State Sponsor of Terrorism

As the international community seeks new ways to increase economic pressure on the Kremlin for its brutal war against Ukraine, the idea of labeling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism has recently gained attention within the Biden administration.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked U.S. President Joe Biden to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism during a recent phone call between the two leaders. Biden didn’t commit to Zelenskyy’s request, The Washington Post reported, but he didn’t deny it either.

Since then, both State Department and White House officials have publicly said the United States is looking closely at the rules around designating Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

