Three Lost, Dehydrated Undocumented Individuals Rescued in California Mountains

U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector rescued three undocumented individuals in the Jacumba Wilderness region near Ocotillo on Monday night.

The incident occurred at about 10:14 p.m., when the El Centro Sector Foreign Operations Branch notified the El Centro Border Patrol Station of three undocumented individuals who illegally crossed into the United States and were now lost and in distress.

Agents working in the field were notified and responded to the area using the provided GPS coordinates. El Centro Sector’s Border Search Trauma and Rescue Unit (BORSTAR) also assisted in the search.

At about 3 a.m., BORSTAR located the three individuals and conducted welfare checks. Two of the individuals were suffering from heat-related illnesses and were treated for dehydration; no further medical attention was needed. The third individual, in need of additional medical attention, was transported by local Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital where he made a full recovery.

Two of the undocumented individuals, both adult men and citizens of El Salvador, were taken into custody and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center. The third undocumented individual, also an adult male citizen of El Salvador, was taken into custody following his discharge from a local hospital.

All individuals will be processed accordingly.

Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have rescued 231 individuals abandoned by smugglers, lost or in distress.

Read more at CBP

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)