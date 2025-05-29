U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced today that more than $1.5 billion in federal funding will be provided to assist states and U.S. territories in repairing roads, bridges, and other transportation infrastructure damaged by natural disasters. The funding includes more than $683 million specifically allocated for repairs related to Hurricane Helene. These funds are part of the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Emergency Relief (ER) program, which reimburses states for eligible repairs to federal-aid highways and federally owned roads.

As part of a coordinated response effort, the FHWA is distributing funds to 36 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The funding will support repairs in the wake of natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods, wildfires, and mudslides.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, this Department will leave no state behind. We are expediting the process to remove unnecessary barriers for urgent projects so communities can rebuild in real time. Within the first 100 days of the Administration, we announced repairs to North Carolina’s I-40 highway, washed out by Hurricane Helene, that are projected to save two-thirds in both cost and time—amounting to hundreds of millions of hard-earned tax dollars,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “We will continue to support impacted states and regions every step of the way as they make emergency repairs and get critical transportation infrastructure back up and running as quickly and safely as possible.”

“The Federal Highway Administration has been working closely with states across the country to restore vital transportation networks and provide safe travel for the public,” said Federal Highway Chief Counsel Jay Payne. “As we continue to provide disaster relief, we remain steadfast in our commitment to provide the federal resources needed until all highway transportation links are restored.”

The state-specific funding breakdown includes:

North Carolina: $415 million, with more than $400 million allocated for Hurricane Helene-related damage.

Tennessee: $227 million, including over $178 million for Hurricane Helene damage.

South Carolina: $68.8 million, with more than $50 million tied to Hurricane Helene.

Florida: $44.6 million, including more than $43 million for Hurricanes Milton, Helene, and Debby.

Georgia: $26.4 million, including $23 million for Hurricane Helene-related repairs.

The FHWA’s Emergency Relief Program provides states with funding to conduct emergency repairs and permanent restoration of highway facilities affected by major natural disasters and extreme weather events. A full listing of Fiscal Year 2025 Emergency Relief Program allocations is available on the Federal Highway Administration website.

