50 Firearms Detected by TSA at North Carolina Airports in First Two Months

In January and February of 2025, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected 50 firearms at security checkpoints across North Carolina. This marks an increase of 18 firearms compared to the same period in 2024.

All 50 firearms were found to be loaded, with 26 having a round chambered at the time of detection. This underscores the continued need for public education and increased awareness about the rules and regulations governing firearm transport through airports.

“TSA is committed to keeping passengers safe while traveling,” said Gregory Hawko, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Charlotte Douglas. “I cannot stress enough how dangerous it is to travel with a loaded firearm in a carry-on bag. There are clear and straightforward rules for flying with firearms, and we want to ensure passengers understand them to avoid delays, fines, and potential legal consequences.”

The original announcement can be found here.