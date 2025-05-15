68.5 F
81 Percent of Flyers Using Real ID or Acceptable Identification

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said 81 percent of air travelers already present forms of identification that comply with Real ID requirements, which went into effect Wednesday.

A TSA spokesperson said the agency started “full enforcement of the REAL ID law” Wednesday, noting those who present noncompliant IDs will “receive a warning” and “may be directed to a separate area” to undergo additional screening.

But the spokesperson also stressed the agency’s commitment to minimizing travel delays, saying, the “TSA is planning accordingly to ensure no impact to wait times or TSA screening operations​.”

Read the rest from the Hill here.

