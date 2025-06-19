Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a man from carrying a loaded firearm onto an airplane at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) on Monday, June 16.

During Monday morning security screening in Terminal A, a TSA officer detected a firearm in the 29-year-old male’s carry-on bag. TSA officers immediately alerted Massachusetts State Police (MSP) who confirmed there was an unloaded 9mm firearm in the bag.

After questioning the California man, MSP troopers eventually took possession of the firearm and cited the man on state charges.

In addition to the serious safety risk these incidents pose, they slow down the screening process for all passengers when we temporarily close down a lane,” said TSA’s Federal Security Director for Massachusetts, Bob Allison. “I strongly urge all gun owners to ensure they know where their firearms are before traveling.

The original announcement can be found here.