The blowout of part of the fuselage on a Boeing 737 Max flying over Oregon is the latest in a string of safety problems — including two devastating crashes — for the aerospace giant.

The most serious issues have involved the 737 Max, the latest version of its venerable 737, a workhorse of passenger aviation.

United Airlines said Monday that inspections of other 737 Max jets prompted by Friday’s mid-air blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight turned up loose bolts and other “installation issues” on the part that failed — a door plug used to seal openings used for additional emergency exits in some configurations of the plane.

Read the rest of the story at AP News, here.