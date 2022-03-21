Accenture Federal Services Wins $118 Million U.S. Department of State Data Management Contract

Government Technology and Services Coalition member and mentor partner, Accenture Federal Services (AFS), has won a five-year, $118 million U.S. Department of State contract to deliver data management support for the agency’s Bureau of Consular Affairs.

Specifically, AFS will support the agency with fraud reduction and data replication services associated with passports and visas. Additionally, AFS will provide data engineering support for a State Department database that serves as a hub for information flow between other branches of the U.S. Government to support homeland security.

“Emerging technologies play an essential role in how quickly and efficiently federal agencies can glean meaningful insights from their data assets,” said AFS CEO, John Goodman. “AFS is thrilled to support the State Department with automating and standardizing the way data is shared to enhance operational speed and quality for the agency.”

The State Department is exploring implementing technologies such as cloud, artificial intelligence, and machine learning (AI/ML) capabilities.

“AFS is excited to build upon our long-standing, trusted relationship with the U.S. Department of State,” said AFS Client Account Lead, Susie Rainey. “We look forward to applying new methods for improved data-sharing among the State Department’s partners to support its mission to lead America’s foreign policy and advance the interests of the American people.”

