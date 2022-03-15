Accenture Federal Wins TSA’s $199 Million Credentialing Contract

Government Technology & Services Coalition member and mentor partner Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture, has been awarded a seven-year, $199 million contract from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Specifically, AFS will support the agency’s Information Technology, Technology Solutions Division (IT TSD) in operating and consolidating three credentialing systems into a single platform to improve how TSA responds to threats and changing operational needs.

“These three systems play a critical role in delivering credentials to approximately 30 million individuals, including TSA PreCheck® customers, transportation workers, airline crews and hazmat drivers, among others. This new single platform will significantly streamline operations and provide TSA with the flexibility needed to more rapidly adapt to changing threats,” said Anthony Pinheiro, TSA lead and Accenture Federal Services managing director. “AFS is proud to continue our support of TSA’s mission to protect the nation’s transportation systems, ensuring freedom of movement for all Americans.”

“TSA’s credentialing systems play a critical role in protecting our nation from a broad range of threats,” said Maurine Fanguy, DHS lead and Accenture Federal Services managing director. “With this enhanced platform, we will continue to deliver secure, seamless support for millions of people in need of TSA credentials, while at the same time modernizing processes to deliver enhanced business value and efficiency.”

In addition to project management, cybersecurity, and operations support services, AFS will use an agile methodology to enhance and modernize the applications on a single new platform.

Read the announcement at Accenture