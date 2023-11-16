51.5 F
ACI Europe and TSA Launch Guidance for Open Architecture for Aviation Security

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Today the Transportation Security Administration and the Airport Council International – Europe launched thier joint Guidance on Open Architecture for Aviation Security Systems.

According to a Linkedin post from ACI Director General Olivier Jankovec, ” By providing a framework for common standards and specifications for secure data interconnectivity/interoperability in relation to security systems & technology, we are making an important contribution to a more operationally viable and cyber secure aviation security globally. This is very relevant considering the ever challenging threat environment we are in…  We have been working all together on this for the past 2 years and it was really great to get it out with David Pekoske.”

