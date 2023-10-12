Administration Announces Nearly $200 Million Available to Transit Agencies to Replace Aging Railcars and Improve Reliability and Safety

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced it will provide approximately $197 million this year to replace aging railcars improving reliability, safety, and accessibility on the nation’s rail transit systems. Older railcars used in subway, light rail, commuter rail, and other systems contribute to service delays and increased costs. Many of them are not accessible to people with disabilities, and many also lack newer features, such as digital signage and audio tools, that improve the riding experience.

“Millions of Americans rely on public transit every day to get where we need to go—yet far too many railcars are decades out of date,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.“Thanks to President Biden, we are delivering new funding to replace old rail and subway cars with newer, safer, more accessible ones.”

Transit agencies and state agencies can apply through the Notice of Funding Opportunity for the Rail Vehicle Replacement Program. The President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invests $1.5 billion in new funding through 2026 for FTA’s Rail Vehicle Replacement Program. Last May, FTA allocated approximately $703.1 million to six projects through the program.

“One-third of subway and commuter rail vehicles are more than 25 years old,” said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez. “Americans who ride transit deserve the opportunity to travel on newer, safer, and more efficient railcars, and we are proud to provide support for transit agencies to make the significant investments needed to replace their aging railcars and make their systems more accessible.”

Instructions for applying and eligibility information can be found on FTA’s website and in GRANTS.GOV (FTA-2024-002-TPM-RAIL). Complete proposals must be submitted electronically through the GRANTS.GOV “APPLY” function by December 18, 2023.

