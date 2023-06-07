Advanced Imaging Technology Installed at Gogebic-Iron County Airport

A state-of-the-art Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) machine has been installed at the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Gogebic-Iron County Airport (IWD).

Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) safely and without physical contact screens passengers for metallic and nonmetallic threats, including weapons, explosives and other objects concealed under layers of clothing. This technology uses non-ionizing radio-frequency energy in the millimeter spectrum, which is safe and meets national health and safety standards.

“Advanced Imaging Technology is an important tool in TSA’s continued efforts to improve the passenger screening process while enhancing security operations,” TSA’s Michigan Federal Security Director Reginald Stephens said.

All AIT units have an algorithm that is designed to enhance privacy by eliminating passenger-specific images. This means the system generates the same generic image for all passengers, streamlines the checkpoint screening process and significantly reduces the number of pat downs due to false alarms.

“We are grateful for TSA’s commitment to our airport to improve the experience for our passengers traveling through the Gogebic-Iron County Airport,” Airport Manager Todd Richter said. “This enhanced equipment will expedite passenger screening with less pat-downs while providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive screening equipment available.”

The checkpoint at IWD also features a Computed Tomography (CT) checkpoint scanner that provides TSA officers with the three-dimensional views of the contents of a carry-on bag. This technology upgrade allows passengers to leave laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on bags.

In addition to technology upgrades, passengers also play an important role in TSA’s security mission. As the summer travel season kicks off, the agency is reminding all travelers of steps they can take to get through the checkpoint quickly and efficiently.

Pack smart; start with empty bags. Airline passengers who pack for travel with empty bags are less likely to bring prohibited items through a TSA checkpoint. Technology and modifications help reduce the need for physical contact with TSA officers, but those who take time to come prepared for the TSA checkpoint are far more likely to avoid delay and physical contact. Check for prohibited items by using the “What Can I Bring?” page on TSA.gov.

Know before you go. Airports, like highways, have high traffic surges and construction delays. Plan to arrive at the airport in plenty of time to check in, check bags and complete security screening in time to avoid stressful sprints to the departure gate. At the TSA checkpoint, have a valid ID card readily available and follow the liquids rule of 3.4 ounces or less.

Contact TSA for help if there are questions or concerns. Those who are preparing to travel and may have special circumstances, considerations or general questions about airport screening can get live assistance by tweeting questions and comments to @AskTSA or via Facebook Messenger, daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT. You can also call the TSA Contact Center at 866-289-9673.

TSA also offers TSA Cares, a helpline for travelers with disabilities, medical conditions and other special circumstances. You may submit a request for assistance by calling TSA Cares at 855-787-2227, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and weekends/holidays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Passengers may also use the TSA Cares form available on the TSA website which can be found at https://www.tsa.gov/travel/passenger-support.

Enroll now in TSA PreCheck® to “Travel with Ease.” By enrolling in TSA PreCheck, airline passengers can avoid removing shoes, belts, liquids, food, laptops and light jackets at the TSA checkpoint. Most new enrollees receive their known traveler number within five days, and membership lasts for five years.

