A state-of-the art Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) unit is now in use at the Transpiration Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoint at Raleigh County Memorial Airport.

Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) units safely and without physical contact screens travelers for both metallic and non-metallic threats, including weapons, explosives and other objects that may be concealed under layers of clothing. The technology uses millimeter wave technology, which is safe and meets national health and safety standards.

“The use of AITs is an enhancement of TSA’s ongoing efforts to improve the passenger experience while improving security operations,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “The new unit was installed earlier this month and already is making a positive impact in our checkpoint.”

The AIT uses automated target recognition software that eliminates passenger-specific images and instead auto-detects potential threats by indicating their location on a generic cookie-cutter outline of a person. The generic outline is identical for all passengers. The unit streamlines the checkpoint screening process and significantly reduces the frequence of full-body pat downs.

The checkpoint at Raleigh also features a computed tomography (CT) checkpoint scanner that provides TSA officers with the three-dimensional views of the contents of a carry-on bag. This technology upgrade allows passengers to leave laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on bags.

