52.7 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Airport & Aviation SecurityTransportation SecurityTSA

Advanced Imaging Technology Unit Installed at Raleigh County Memorial Airport

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
A computed tomography carry-on bag scanner at Raleigh County Memorial Airport. (TSA photo)

A state-of-the art Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) unit is now in use at the Transpiration Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoint at Raleigh County Memorial Airport.

A new Advanced Imaging Technology body scanning unit at Raleigh County Memorial Airport.
(TSA Photo)

Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) units safely and without physical contact screens travelers for both metallic and non-metallic threats, including weapons, explosives and other objects that may be concealed under layers of clothing. The technology uses millimeter wave technology, which is safe and meets national health and safety standards.

“The use of AITs is an enhancement of TSA’s ongoing efforts to improve the passenger experience while improving security operations,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “The new unit was installed earlier this month and already is making a positive impact in our checkpoint.”

The AIT uses automated target recognition software that eliminates passenger-specific images and instead auto-detects potential threats by indicating their location on a generic cookie-cutter outline of a person. The generic outline is identical for all passengers. The unit streamlines the checkpoint screening process and significantly reduces the frequence of full-body pat downs.

The checkpoint at Raleigh also features a computed tomography (CT) checkpoint scanner that provides TSA officers with the three-dimensional views of the contents of a carry-on bag. This technology upgrade allows passengers to leave laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on bags.

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
Interagency Land Agreement Strengthens Military Border Mission, DOD Says
Next article
DHS, USCIS, DOGE Overhaul Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements Database
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals