Airport Security Projects Announced as Part of Biden’s $1 Billion Funding Announcement

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award nearly $1 billion from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to 85 airports across the country to improve terminals of all sizes.

Historically, the FAA has invested in runways, traffic-control towers and back-of-house infrastructure. Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, there is now dedicated funding to support modernizing airport terminals across the country. And this includes expanding screening areas and upgrading equipment.

Speaking at Los Angeles International Airport, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the $1 billion would be spent on much-needed improvements at airports across the country in 85 different locations. “85 rounds of improvements, funded with this program alone this year, and more where that came from.”

Among the grants, Pittsburgh International Airport will receive $20 million to construct a new 700,000-square-foot landside terminal adjacent to the existing airside terminal. It will include an improved passenger security screening checkpoint and checked baggage inspection system, baggage handling equipment, U.S. Customs and Border Protection area, and associated public spaces and support functions to serve passengers and meet the operational needs of the airport.

Funding for a terminal expansion project at Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport includes reorienting the TSA Checkpoint to allow for an additional screening lane and expand the terminal rotunda sufficient to provide adequate passenger queuing space.

Bangor International Airport, Lehigh Valley International Airport, and Minnesota’s Bemidji Regional Airport will all get expanded passenger screening checkpoints. Meanwhile, among other airport security improvements, Bradley International will receive funding for a new in-line baggage inspection system as well as a new baggage handling system, and George Bush Intercontinental will improve its security screening checkpoints and baggage handling.

See the full list of grants and find out more at the FAA