An Allegheny County, Pa., man was detained by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) intercepted a gun at the security checkpoint on Wednesday, April 16. The .22 caliber handgun was accompanied by 30 bullets.

The man, a resident of Sewickley, Pa., told officials that he forgot that he had his gun with him.

“Forgetting that you have a gun with you is not a mistake that you want to make,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Pennsylvania and Delaware. “For starters, knowing where your gun is at all times is a vital part of being a responsible gun owner. Telling us you forgot that you had it is inexcusable. Travelers are responsible for the contents of their carry-on bags. This individual now faces a stiff financial civil penalty.”

The original announcement can be found here.