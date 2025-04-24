52.7 F
Allegheny County Man Stopped When TSA Detected Gun at Pittsburgh International Airport Checkpoint

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
TSA officers at Pittsburgh International Airport intercepted this gun at one of the security checkpoints on April 16. (TSA photo)

An Allegheny County, Pa., man was detained by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) intercepted a gun at the security checkpoint on Wednesday, April 16.  The .22 caliber handgun was accompanied by 30 bullets.

The man, a resident of Sewickley, Pa., told officials that he forgot that he had his gun with him.

“Forgetting that you have a gun with you is not a mistake that you want to make,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Pennsylvania and Delaware. “For starters, knowing where your gun is at all times is a vital part of being a responsible gun owner. Telling us you forgot that you had it is inexcusable. Travelers are responsible for the contents of their carry-on bags. This individual now faces a stiff financial civil penalty.”

The original announcement can be found here.

