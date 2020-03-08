Amtrak Suspends N.Y. to D.C. Acela Service Through May

The safety of Amtrak’s customers and employees is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the coronavirus and are taking action based on guidance from public health experts. In order to maintain a safe environment and address customer concerns and potential business impact, we are taking the following measures:

No change fees on reservations made through April 30, 2020

While there are no current travel restrictions on Amtrak, we understand customers may have concerns. As a valued customer, we are waiving change fees on all existing or new reservations made before April 30, 2020. We will adjust this policy as necessary. The waiver applies for tickets purchased by April 30, 2020.

How to Change a Reservation:

Simply log in to your account or go to Modify Trip on Amtrak.com, or find your reservation from your account on the home screen in the Amtrak app.

A fare difference may apply to your new itinerary if it is more expensive than the original fare purchased.

If you want to cancel your reservation, call 800-USA-RAIL.

Maintaining a safe environment

To reduce risk, we are:

Enhancing cleaning protocols: We have increased the frequency of cleaning service on our trains and at our stations to multiple times a day, and in some cases, on an hourly basis. We have increased the use of disinfectants to wipe down handrails, doorknobs, handles and surfaces.

Increasing supplies of antibacterial products: We have increased the quantity of sanitizers and disinfectant wipes available for customers and employees throughout our trains and stations.

Reinforcing good hygiene practices: We are regularly sharing with employees and customers best practices on ways to protect against communicable diseases.

Service adjustments

As we are experiencing some reduced demand for our service, we are making temporary adjustments to our schedule, such as removing train cars or cancelling trains when there is a convenient alternative with a similar schedule that will have minimal impact to customers, including:

Starting Tuesday, March 10, Acela Nonstop service (Trains 2401, 2402, 2403) is suspended until Tuesday, May 26.

To protect against all communicable diseases

Wash hands frequently with soap and water – and for 20 seconds. If you can’t wash your hands, use hand sanitizers.

When sneezing or coughing, use tissues and promptly dispose of them or cover your mouth with your sleeve or elbow.

If you are feeling ill, please stay home until feeling better.

Read more at Amtrak

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)