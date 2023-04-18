46.6 F
Arkansas Man Charged with Transportation of Unlawfully Killed Wildlife

By Homeland Security Today
(Alaska Department of Fish and Game)

An Arkansas resident was charged on April 11, 2023, relating to unlawfully transporting illegally taken wildlife from Alaska to his residence in Arkansas.

According to court documents, Edward A. Bundy, of Tuckerman, Arkansas, 54, was charged by the United States Attorney’s Office for transporting a bull caribou from Alaska to his home in Arkansas which he killed in violation of Alaska Fish and Game laws. It is alleged that Bundy falsely claimed Alaska residency when he was not a resident of the state of Alaska, making his take of the bull caribou illegal.

Bundy is charged with a violation of the Lacey Act, which prohibits transportation of unlawfully taken wildlife over state lines. If convicted, Bundy faces up to a year imprisonment and a fine of $100,000. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker of the District of Alaska; and Resident Agent in Charge David Rippeto made the announcement.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, with the assistance of the Alaska Wildlife Troopers is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steve Skrocki is prosecuting the case.

