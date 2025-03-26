Army Collaborates With Ride-Share Companies to Improve Transportation

The U.S. Army has launched a pilot ride-share access program to improve installation access for over 600,000 military members, their families, retirees and civilians living at six Army installations, according to a news release on Monday. Over the next two months, ride-share access will be re-envisioned at Fort Bliss, Texas; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington; Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; Fort Shafter, Hawaii; and Tripler Army Medical Center, Hawaii.

“This program demonstrates our commitment to addressing the challenges faced by our military communities,” said Dan Driscoll, Secretary of the Army. “Through collaboration with the ride-share industry, we’re able to provide our Soldiers and their families with safe, reliable and convenient transportation options that support their unique needs and enhance their overall quality of life.”

The ride-share access pilot will standardize access procedures and requirements to safely increase ridership and promote additional transportation options. If successful, the Army plans to expand the program to additional installations across the country.

In accordance with the Army’s strict security standards, all visitors, including taxi and ride-sharing vehicle drivers, will undergo identity proofing and vetting through the FBI’s National Crime Information Center and Terrorist Screening Database. In addition to this credential vetting, drivers will also be required to establish their purpose for each visit by showing the ride-sharing hail on their smartphones and/or identifying the person and building for the pickup.

“This pilot is our response to see if we can safely collaborate with the ride-share industry to simplify transportation options for everyone living on, working on or even visiting our camps, posts and installations,” said Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer. “We heard you and agree, it shouldn’t be so hard to coordinate transportation onto our installations, but also in and around some of our larger ones.”