Arrest Follows Back-to-Back Shooting Incidents on Washington Metro

Metro Transit Police (MTPD) have arrested a suspect in the December 8 shooting at Benning Road station in Northeast Washington, D.C., in which three individuals were injured.

MTPD arrested the 16 year old male suspect in Northwest D.C. at approximately noon on December 9. After an extensive investigation he is being charged with attempted second degree murder and carrying a pistol without a license. The suspect was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of his arrest.

“Gun violence is tragic, infuriating, and unfortunately all too common in our society today. I commend MTPD for their quick work apprehending this suspect,” said Metro General Manager Randy Clarke. “Metro has an extensive network of surveillance cameras that allow us to quickly identify perpetrators of violence and bring them to justice, and MTPD has dramatically increased its presence on rail and bus in the past several months to keep customers safe.”

There are no additional suspects in this case. The three victims are all expected to recover.

The incident follows a fatal FBI agent-involved shooting incident that occurred on December 7, inside of the Metro Center Station, at G Street and 11th Street. At approximately 6:21 pm, an off-duty FBI agent and the suspect were involved in a physical altercation inside Metro Center Station. The suspect pushed the FBI agent backwards over a railing on the platform. The suspect also went over the railing and they both landed approximately eight feet below the train platform. After the fall, the FBI agent discharged their firearm and struck the suspect. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene to provide medical aid to the suspect but found no signs consistent with life. The FBI agent was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Recovered from the suspect was a handgun. The suspect was subsequently transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

In April, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (Metro) announced new safety initiatives to engage the community, target enforcement efforts and increase police visibility on buses, trains and in stations. As part of the new initiatives, MTPD established a new Community Services Bureau, expanded community outreach efforts, and increased patrols.

In September, MTPD said it had strategically increased officer availability to be more visible throughout the Metrobus and Metrorail system to offer customers additional support. Officers began riding trains and buses in intervals throughout the day as part of the new safety patrol operation “HelpingHands.” At the same time, Metro announced plans to hire several Crisis Intervention Specialists trained in mental health awareness and de-escalation methods.