67.9 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, May 27, 2023
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasTransportation Security
Subject Matter AreasAirport & Aviation SecurityTransportation Security

Arrivals Chaos as Passport eGates Down at U.K. Airports

The U.K.'s largest airport, Heathrow, is also struggling with industrial action today as security staff continue a three day strike.

By Kylie Bielby
(Heathrow Airport)

The U.K. has reported a nationwide issue impacting travelers today, Saturday May 27.

The eGates, which are operated by the U.K. government’s Border Force, reportedly went down on Friday night and are impacting operations across the country including at main international arrival airports such as Heathrow, Manchester and Gatwick.

The eGates use facial recognition to verify a traveler’s identity and are usually welcomed as a measure that speeds up the security process.

A number of airports have issued statements to say they are working closely with Border Force to help resolve the problem as quickly as possible and several have additional colleagues on hand to manage queues and provide passenger welfare. Airports note however that the outage will have an impact on passenger journeys.

The U.K.’s largest airport, Heathrow, is also struggling with industrial action today as security staff continue a three day strike. On strike days, passengers are only allowed to bring two items of carry-on baggage through security.

Previous articleSan Antonio Man Found Guilty of Funneling Funds to al-Nusra Front
Next articleBiden Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Guam
Kylie Bielby
Kylie Bielby has more than 20 years' experience in reporting and editing a wide range of security topics, covering geopolitical and policy analysis to international and country-specific trends and events. Before joining GTSC's Homeland Security Today staff, she was an editor and contributor for Jane's, and a columnist and managing editor for security and counter-terror publications.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals