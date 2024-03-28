U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Angus King (I-Maine), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.) recently introduced a bill (S. 3959) that would standardize the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) security clearance process for transportation workers.

Currently, certain supply chain and transportation workers need multiple security certifications and must complete the same background check process several times, requiring a fee each time. The bill would standardize the process so applicants can enroll once at a TSA enrollment center and use an approval to obtain multiple credentials. The reforms won’t modify a backend security assessment conducted on individual applicants, the lawmakers say.

“This legislation will cut through the red tape and streamline the process so workers can get back to moving goods across America, not wasting time and money,” said Wicker in a press release.

