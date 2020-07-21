Border Patrol Arrests Several Train Jumpers on Consecutive Days

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Cotulla Station arrested several individuals on consecutive days who had boarded northbound freight trains north of Laredo.

The first incident occurred on the morning of July 17, when agents observed several individuals on board a freight train that was traveling northbound near Cotulla, Texas. The agents contacted the rail service company and requested the train be stopped for inspection. The train came to a stop just north of Cotulla. Agents apprehended 13 individuals who were determined to be in the United States illegally from the country of Mexico.

The second incident occurred the following morning on July 18, when agents observed several individuals on board another freight train that was traveling northbound near Cotulla. Again, the agents contacted the rail service company and requested the train be stopped for inspection. Once the train came to a full stop, agents encountered and detained 23 individuals who were in the United States illegally. While agents made these arrests, several other individuals jumped off the train and were observed running away.

Several hours later, Cotulla agents received a report of a large group of people north of where the train had been inspected. Agents responded and apprehended 11 more individuals who were in the country illegally. Investigation revealed that they were the ones spotted running from the train earlier that morning. In all, 34 individuals from the countries of Mexico and Guatemala were arrested.

This dangerous method of furthering illegal entry into the United States by illegal immigrants is strongly discouraged as it often results in serious injury or death. For example, Laredo Sector agents recently came to the aid of an individual who had severed part of his foot while attempting to board a moving freight train.

Suspicious activity such as alien and/or drug smuggling can be reported via the “USBP Laredo Sector” App or by contacting the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll free at 1-800-343-1994.

