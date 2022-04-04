Brazil’s Metro Equips Security Officers With Body-Worn Cameras

Brazil’s MetrôRio has equipped its security officers with VB400 body-worn cameras from Motorola Solutions, as commuter and tourist rail travel gradually returns to normal levels after the pandemic.

With an average of 510,000 passengers traveling across a network of 41 stations each day, the rail operator chose the body-worn video solution to enhance efficiency and increase passenger safety while confirming the security protocols followed by the personnel are effective.

The VB400 cameras will provide the transit operator with greater visibility across its 58 kilometer rail network at all times. MetrôRio’s security team will wear the cameras inside metro stations and during onboard patrols, enabling events to be recorded in both audio and video capturing events in real-time whenever needed.

By procuring the video solution as-a-service, MetrôRio has deployed the body-worn cameras without the need for upfront capital investment. Motorola Solutions will manage all software, hardware, repair and replacement services through its Service Level Agreement.

The rugged VB400 features a wide angle lens to capture high-quality video from the wearer’s viewpoint, an intuitive recording function and an extended battery life of 12 hours to last beyond the average shift. The deployment also includes Motorola Solutions’ VideoManager evidence management software to upload and manage recorded video footage securely in the cloud.

