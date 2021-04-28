British Man Arrested at French Port on Suspicion of Terrorism Offenses

A man has been arrested at a French port on suspicion of terrorism offenses.

The Metropolitan Police (Met) report that a 37-year-old British national was arrested this morning (April 28) within the British control zone in Coquelles, France, as part of a pre-planned operation by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

He was arrested on suspicion of preparing for terrorist acts (under section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006) and membership to a proscribed organization (under section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000).

He is currently in custody at a London police station as enquiries continue.

The Met says the arrest relates to alleged activity in Syria.

