Transportation Security

Buttigieg Says No Grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 Planes Will Return to Air ‘Until it is Safe’

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Alaska Airlines photo by Chad Slattery

The US transportation secretary announced on Wednesday afternoon that no grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 would return to service “until it is safe”, after Alaska Airlines announced the cancellation of all flights on its 737 Max 9 planes at the direction of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Pete Buttigieg said he was “not putting a timeline” on when the FAA will allow the planes to resume flights.

Every plane that the US aircraft manufacturer delivers “needs to be 100% safe”, Buttigieg added.

Read the rest of the story from the Guardian here.

