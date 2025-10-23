spot_img
47.6 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, October 23, 2025
Transportation Security

California Loses $40 Million in Federal Highway Funds Over Failure to Enforce English Proficiency for Truckers

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
California road

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) will withhold over $40 million from California following an investigation that found the state has failed to comply with the Department’s English Language Proficiency (ELP) standards.

“I put states on notice this summer: enforce the Trump Administration’s English language requirements or the checks stop coming. California is the only state in the nation that refuses to ensure big rig drivers can read our road signs and communicate with law enforcement. This is a fundamental safety issue that impacts you and your family on America’s road,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy.

In total, $40,685,225 from Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program (MCSAP) funding awarded to California will be impacted. MCSAP provides grant funding for states to conduct roadside inspections, traffic enforcement, safety audits of trucking companies, and public education campaigns.

“Let me be clear – this is valuable money that should be going to the great men and women in California law enforcement, who we support. Gov. Newsom’s insistence on obstructing federal law has tied my hands,” the Secretary added.

For FMCSA to restore funding, California must adopt and actively enforce a law, regulation, standard, or order that is compatible with the federal ELP requirement for commercial drivers. This means state inspectors need to begin conducting ELP assessments during roadside inspections and place those who fail out-of-service.

The original announcement can be found here.

Previous article
Maryland Launches Statewide Cyber Vulnerability Disclosure Policy
Next article
ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Serving as Local Police Officer in Suburban Chicago

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES