Wednesday, November 12, 2025
California to Revoke 17,000 Commercial Driver’s Licenses Following Federal Audit

November 12, 2025
The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced that the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will revoke approximately 17,000 non-domiciled Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDLs) after a Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) audit found the licenses had been issued in violation of federal regulations.

According to the department, the FMCSA audit identified policy, procedural, and programming errors in California’s CDL program that allowed non-domiciled licenses to be issued improperly. The audit found that more than one in four of the sampled records did not comply with federal standards, including instances where license expiration dates extended beyond authorized work permits.

The affected CDL holders have been notified that their licenses will no longer meet federal requirements and will expire within 60 days. The FMCSA has directed California to submit a full audit of all non-domiciled CDLs to verify that the improperly issued licenses have been revoked and that corrective measures have been implemented.

Federal officials stated that continued noncompliance could affect up to $160 million in federal transportation funding to the state if corrective actions are not completed.

The Department of Transportation said it will continue to monitor the situation to ensure all federal CDL requirements are met and that similar issues are prevented in the future.

The original announcement can be found here.

