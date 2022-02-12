Canada Announces Funding to Increase Airport Security and Safety

The Canadian government has announced critical infrastructure funding for several airports, which will include security and safety improvements.

Edmonton International Airport will receive $10.4 million in new funding to support investments in information technology infrastructure, including new hardware, software, network and data facilities, to increase security and better protect the airport from potential cybersecurity and system attacks. The funding will also support the replacement of critical infrastructure to enhance the efficiency and security of airport check-in and boarding; and projects to enable COVID-19 testing and screening at the airport.

A further $5.3 million in new funding will help the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport establish a new permanent structure for the security screening of non-passenger vehicles; install a dedicated vehicle access lane for processing cargo; improve air terminal security; upgrade airport roadway infrastructure; and support projects to provide COVID-19 testing and screening at the airport.

Other Canadian airports will receive funding, including Fort McMurray, Kelowna and Regina international airports.

The funding is part of Canada’s Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, launched in May 2021, which will distribute $571.2 million in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security, connectivity to mass transit systems, or testing and screening related to COVID-19 and its variants.

Read more about the Airport Critical Infrastructure Program at Transport Canada