CBP Seizes 69 Pounds of Cocaine Found Inside Cruise Ship

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers seized 69.5 Pounds (31.5 Kilos) of cocaine discovered by the security services of a cruise ship, who handed over the contraband last week upon docking into Port Everglades.

CBP officers assigned to Port Everglades seaport were alerted by cruise officials regarding their vessel inspection that resulted in garbage bags with brick shape packages found in a void space while off the coast of Florida.

“This seizure is indicative of the excellent collaboration CBP has with our industry partners to detect and interdict illegal drugs being smuggled into our nation.” said Dylan DeFrancisci, Port Director of Field Operations for Port Everglades/Fort Lauderdale, Fl. “Our officers strive daily developing and enhancing our partnerships with other law enforcement agencies, industry partners and the citizens of our community to stop criminal activity at our borders, be it land, air or sea.”

On June 6, CBP officers met the cruise ship and their security team during their maintenance stop at Port Everglades. The white power substance field tested positive for cocaine and was secured by Customs and Border Protection.

While the cruise ship was at port, the CBP Advanced Tactical Cargo Enforcement Team completed a thorough inspection of the vessel and no further contraband was located.

