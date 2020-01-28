CBP Seizes Counterfeit Currency in Commercial Rail Shipment for China

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the International Falls Port of Entry have seized $900,000 in counterfeit United States currency that was discovered in a commercial rail shipment originating from China.

“CBP officers strive every day to protect the United States from a variety of threats,” said Jason Schmelz, Pembina Area Port Director. “Those threats don’t always come in the form of terrorists or narcotics, but also in the form of counterfeit currency and other goods that have the potential to harm the economy of the United States. Thanks to the dedication of our officers and our partnership with the Secret Service, we were able to keep this currency from entering into circulation.”

Due to the vigilance of CBP officers, the rail container was referred for a Customs Exam Station inspection. During the examination, CBP discovered 45 cartons of possible counterfeit currency in the form of $1 bills with a total face value of $900,000. The United States Secret Service was contacted and determined the currency is counterfeit.

The seized counterfeit currency will now be turned over to the Secret Service.

Read more at CBP

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from CBP

SIGN UP NOW for FREE News & Analysis on topics of your choice across homeland security!

BEYOND POLITICS.  IT'S ABOUT THE MISSION. 

Go to Top