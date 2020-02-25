CBP to Hold Global Entry Enrollment Workshop in Grand Forks

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations would like to announce a Global Entry enrollment workshop to be held by CBP in Grand Forks in May. During this enrollment event, CBP will conduct interviews for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants.

Travelers interested in applying for Global Entry need to apply online utilizing the DHS Trusted Travel Program website. With the enrollment event quickly approaching, any applicant wishing to take advantage of this opportunity needs to start the application process immediately. CBP strongly suggests that applications are submitted no later than Mar. 4 as the application vetting process typically takes six to eight weeks for conditional approval.

Global Entry is a voluntary expedited clearance initiative for pre-approved low-risk international travelers, who are processed by biometric identification using a designated kiosk, rather than waiting in line for entry processing by a CBP officer when entering the U.S. at a participating airport. The kiosks facilitate entry by reducing wait and processing times.

For the event, the temporary Enrollment Center will be open May 6-7. Enrollment Center hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. The Enrollment Center is located at 2725 Airport Drive, Grand Forks, ND 58203.

To become a Global Entry member, individuals must apply online, undergo a background investigation and complete an in-person interview with a CBP officer. If no disqualifying information is found, travelers receive the benefit of expedited processing. The $100 application fee allows for five years of membership and travelers can use nearly 300 kiosks located at 60 U.S. airports and 15 preclearance locations in Canada and Ireland.

“CBP’s goal for this enrollment event is to provide a convenient, easy-access, local venue for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants to complete the required interview with a CBP officer,” said Area Port of Pembina Port Director Jason Schmelz.

Global Entry also provides access to the TSA Pre✓™ initiative which offers expedited screening through domestic airport security checkpoints. Benefits of TSA Pre✓™ include being able to leave shoes, light outerwear and belts on, and not having to remove laptops from carrying cases.

More information on CBP’s Global Entry Program can be found at Global Entry or by visiting the CBP homepage at www.cbp.gov.

Read more at CBP

(Visited 7 times, 1 visits today)