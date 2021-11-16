CBP to Reopen NEXUS and FAST Enrollment Centers

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced that the NEXUS and U.S./Canada FAST enrollment centers in the United States will reopen on November 29, 2021. It should be noted, however, that the NEXUS and FAST enrollment centers in Canada will continue to be closed until further notice.

As of November 15, conditionally approved applicants may schedule interviews at available NEXUS and U.S./Canada FAST enrollment centers in the United States. Appointments must be booked through the Trusted Traveler portal and will have dates available starting November 29.

Applicants entering the U.S. to complete their interview must meet all applicable travel requirements.

CBP asks all applicants to be patient with the system as there is a large backlog of applications to be processed by a limited number of open enrollment centers. In order to prioritize new applicants needing interviews, CBP is asking existing NEXUS and FAST members to refrain from booking an appointment at this time. However, existing members are encouraged to renew their membership before their expiry date on their cards to maintain their membership privileges until able to complete their interviews at a later time.

NEXUS is a program run jointly between the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Customs and Border Protection. It is designed to speed up border crossings for low-risk, pre-approved travelers into Canada and the United States. FAST is a joint program between the CBSA and CBP that enhances border and trade security while making cross-border commercial shipments simpler and subject to fewer delays.

The non-refundable application fee for a five-year FAST membership is $50 and applications must be submitted online. Once the applicant successfully passes a background check, a CBP officer will conduct an interview with the applicant at select locations in the U.S. to make a final eligibility determination.

Read the announcement at CBP