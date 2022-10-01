Chicago Transit Authority Installs New Security Camera Monitors

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) has announced the completion of work to install new security camera monitors in every Customer Assistant (CA) booth across the system.

This project is the latest in a series of initiatives deployed in the last month since the introduction of the “Meeting the Moment: Transforming CTA’s Post-Pandemic Future” – a multi-pronged Action Plan for improving rider experiences to ensure that public transportation is the first choice of travel throughout the region.

Customer Assistant booths in every rail station are now equipped with a 21-inch monitor display that offers live feeds from that station’s security cameras. Each monitor is positioned to allow the on-duty employee to monitor the screen for activity throughout the facility while they carry out their assigned duties either inside or outside the CA booth.

“This project is the latest investment we’ve made in support of our hardworking, frontline employees,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter Jr. “The ability to monitor station activity in real-time will help our employees better serve customers and help provide a safer travel environment for everyone.”

Work is currently being planned for the second phase of project work, which will include the installation of a new communications console inside the CA booths, featuring a touchscreen monitor that will allow personnel to switch camera views, plus have quick, convenient access to other station communications tools and functions. That work is expected to begin next year.

Details regarding the next phase of project work are still being finalized and will be announced at a future date. Funding for this initiative is part of CTA’s annual operating budget, and will be approximately $2 Million.

