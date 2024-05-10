The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced a significant expansion of the TSA PreCheck® program through a new partnership with CLEAR, which will now offer enrollment services for the program at several major airports. This collaboration aims to streamline the enrollment process and enhance the travel experience for millions of passengers.

Since its inception in December 2013 as a DHS Trusted Traveler Program, TSA PreCheck® has grown significantly, now boasting over 19 million active members. The program is designed for vetted, low-risk travelers, allowing them to experience expedited security checks that make traveling more efficient and less stressful.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske highlighted the benefits of expanding enrollment options. “The TSA PreCheck trusted traveler program enables vetted, low-risk travelers to move through security more efficiently,” Pekoske stated. “Additional enrollment providers make it easier for the public to enroll and enjoy a seamless travel experience.”

CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the convenience that CLEAR’s involvement will bring to the process. “TSA PreCheck with enrollment by CLEAR provides a fast and efficient airport experience,” said Seidman-Becker. “This is a win-win for U.S. travelers who will have access to more enrollment locations, expanded hours, and other benefits.”

As part of the rollout, CLEAR has established dedicated TSA PreCheck enrollment pods at the following locations:

– Orlando International Airport (MCO): Open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

– Sacramento International Airport (SMF): Open Sunday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT, and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT.

– Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR): Open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

These sites will initially offer in-person enrollments and renewals, with plans to extend services to additional CLEAR airport locations over time. Travelers interested in enrolling in TSA PreCheck® or renewing their membership can visit the official TSA website for more details on locations, pricing, and the enrollment process provided by all TSA PreCheck® enrollment providers.