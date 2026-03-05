Colorado College Joins Air Traffic Controller Training Program

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has greenlit Aims Community College in Colorado as the next school to implement the Enhanced Air Traffic – Collegiate Training Initiative (E-CTI). Students who pass the E-CTI program can apply to become a controller on a fast track – skipping the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City and jumping straight to on-site facility training.

“Thanks to President Trump, we are unlocking new ways for Americans to achieve their American Dream,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “By adding institutions like Aims Community College to the FAA’s training network, we can bolster the American workforce and deliver the world-class air traffic control system the American people deserve.”

This is the 11th institution to join the E-CTI program, and the eighth school under Secretary Duffy, as part of his mission to recruit the next generation of air traffic controllers.

“This partnership with Aims Community College in Greeley creates another strong pipeline to bring new air traffic controllers into the FAA,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “By expanding opportunities here in Colorado, we’re advancing our mission to strengthen the controller workforce and keep the flying public safe.”

The Trump Administration is modernizing the controller workforce with streamlined hiring processes and higher starting salaries for trainees. As a result, the FAA surpassed its Fiscal Year 2025 air traffic controller hiring goal by onboarding 2,026 new controllers. Under Secretary Duffy, the FAA remains laser-focused on the best and brightest recruits.

“I’m thrilled that Aims Community College will join a select group of institutions implementing the Enhanced Air Traffic-Collegiate Training Initiative. As a former Blackhawk helicopter pilot, I know firsthand how critical air traffic controllers are to aviation and to keeping our airways, pilots, and passengers safe,” said Congressman Gabe Evans (CO-08). “I’m grateful to Secretary Duffy for his commitment to training the next generation of aviation professionals and for giving Aims and Colorado’s 8th District the opportunity to help lead the nation in this important effort.”

“I’m thrilled to see Aims Community College become the latest institution to join Secretary Duffy’s Enhanced Air Traffic – Collegiate Training Initiative,” said Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (CO-04). “This program is a game-changer for Colorado students and our aviation workforce, providing a direct pipeline to high-paying, critical careers in air traffic control while helping address the longstanding national shortage. By bringing elite training opportunities to northern Colorado, we’re investing in the next generation of aviation professionals who help keep our skies safe every day.”

