Coronavirus: Princess Cruise Ship Kept Offshore Now Allowed to Dock in Oakland

The Grand Princess cruise carrying about 3,500 passengers and crew members kept off the San Francisco shores will now be allowed to dock Oakland, according to the cruise line.

Princess Cruises said the ship will dock at the Port of Oakland some time on Monday, citing the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The time on Monday is yet to determined. The company had first tweeted the ship would dock on Sunday, but then changed its plans late Saturday night.

Oakland Councilman Larry Reid told the Chronicle that the disembarking will take place at the Ports America site.

Read more at KTVU

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)