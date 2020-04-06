Coast Guard Headquarters has issued their own MSIB 13-20 – COVID 19 – Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC®) Operations. Facility and Vessel Security Officers, as well as all current and prospective TWIC holders, are strongly encouraged to review the bulletin as it contains important information about the enforcement of maritime security regulations during the COVID-19 national emergency.

For more information on obtaining or renewing a TWIC, visit the website https://www.tsa.gov/for-industry/twic or call (855) 347-8371.

For any questions in the Virginia area regarding Facility Security Plans or security on foreign vessels in port, please contact the Port Safety and Security Branch at SectorVA.PSS@uscg.mil or (757) 668-5525.

For any questions in the Virginia area regarding Vessel Security Plans on U.S. vessels, please contact the Inspected Vessels Branch at (757) 668-5511 or SecVA-Inspections@uscg.mil.

