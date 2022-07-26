76.3 F
COVID Outbreaks hit TSA, American and Southwest Airlines at LAX

The TSA outbreak would be the largest active outbreak being monitored by the department.

By Homeland Security Today

COVID-19 outbreaks have hit Los Angeles International Airport with at least 400 confirmed cases among Transportation Security Administration staff and workers at American and Southwest airlines, according to county health officials.

At least 233 TSA staffers at LAX have tested positive for the coronavirus since an outbreak was first detected among workers June 9, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

The TSA outbreak would be the largest active outbreak being monitored by the department, which records outbreaks at residential care facilities, workplaces, food and retail stores, homeless service locations, schools, jails, law enforcement settings and courts.

Read more at the Los Angeles Times

