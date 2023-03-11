Crash Test Dummy Limitations Could Put Certain Demographic Groups at Risk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) uses data from crash test dummies to help improve vehicle safety. But the Government Accountability Office (GAO) says these dummies may not represent diverse groups of people—like women, older people, or heavier individuals—making it hard to test whether vehicle safety features are effective for everyone.

Around 43,000 people died in vehicle crashes in 2021. According to NHTSA, vehicles have become safer for occupants over time, in part by providing better protection in crashes. However, certain demographic groups continue to face greater risks of injury or death in crashes. Specifically, research indicates that in crashes with similar conditions, females are at greater risk of death and of certain injury types, such as to the lower legs, than males. In addition, vehicle occupants who are older are at greater risk than those who are younger, and occupants with a higher body mass index face some greater risks than those with a lower index.

Crash tests using crash test dummies provide information to improve vehicle safety, determine compliance with NHTSA’s vehicle safety standards, and inform consumer safety ratings. However, GAO said some characteristics of dummies currently used for NHTSA’s crash tests may limit the extent to which the information the dummies provide helps mitigate greater risks faced by certain demographic groups. For example, currently used dummies represent a limited range of body sizes, do not reflect some physiological differences between males and females, and do not have sensors to collect data in the lower legs. Limited ways in which dummies are used in crash tests—such as where the dummy sits and the speed of the crash—also may reduce the effectiveness of the information dummies provide in mitigating risks to certain demographic groups.

GAO found that NHTSA has taken steps to address limitations in the information dummies provide in crash tests, but gaps remain. NHTSA has supported research into risks faced by demographic groups and has worked to develop technologically advanced dummies, among other efforts. However, GAO said these efforts have not fully responded to risks or consistently met milestones. For instance, NHTSA identified greater risks faced by females and older individuals at least two decades ago but has not completed actions to address those risks. NHTSA officials cited several factors for these gaps, including research and other challenges.

The government watchdog is calling for NHTSA to develop and communicate a plan to address limitations in the information dummies provide related to the greater risks certain demographic groups face in vehicle crashes. Such a plan should detail how efforts will respond to risks, set milestones for activities, and establish mechanisms to communicate decisions and progress. The Department of Transportation agreed with the recommendation.

