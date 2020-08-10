Cruise Ships Depart U.S. Ports for European Lay-Up

Since the beginning of the cruise suspension, one of the challenges for the cruise lines has been what to do with their ships. As the suspension has stretched on the cruise lines have taken different tactics, but Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is adopting a different strategy as it works to further lower costs and prepares for a longer period of lay-up.

The parent company of Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises had been very successful at finding docks for its ship while other cruise lines kept their ships at sea. This strategy led to cruise ships appearing in some unusual ports earlier in the year. Ports ranging from Eastport, Maine to Portsmouth, Virginia, Fernandina, Florida, and Oakland, California all provided locations for the cruise ships.

In recent days, however, NCLH’s cruise ships have quietly departed from most U.S. ports except for the moment Los Angeles. Currently, five of Norwegian Cruise Line’s ship, Epic, Spirit, Dawn, Encore, and Bliss, along with two from Oceania Cruises and one from Regent Seven Seas are all in the Atlantic heading to Europe.

