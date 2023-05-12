Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Launches See Something, Say Something Reporting Platform

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) has announced a new way that travelers can report suspicious activity and operational concerns to airport authorities using the new “See Say Airport” function. The new service allows anyone to quickly report concerns by visiting telldfw.com, downloading the See Say Airport app at getssairport.com, or by texting a report to 972-534-5550. As always, travelers can dial 9-1-1 to report an active threat directly to law enforcement.

“A cornerstone of the DFW Airport is our focus to provide a safe, secure, and resilient environment for our customers, employees and the community,” said JT Taylor, Director of Public Safety at DFW Airport. “See Say is a 21st Century tool for enhancing the tried-and-true method of see something, say something to help protect everyone in the unique airport environment.”

While the platform was created to address public safety matters, customers can also use See Say to submit other concerns, such as an unclean restroom, broken escalators/moving sidewalks, or spills on the floor. These reports go directly to the Airport’s Integrated Operations Center, who will dispatch the correct DFW department to handle the matter. Customers also can upload photos with their submissions to better assist DFW personnel in responding.

