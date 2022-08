DSB, the Danish state-owned railway company, has added guards at 29 stations in Copenhagen — primarily on lines Copenhagen H to Køge and Copenhagen H to Høje Taastrup.

The move is part of a 24 million-kroner-per-year package to improve security by DSB, which also includes the deployment of 700 new cameras at 46 stations.

The DSB package is part of a plan passed in parliament in November last year which involves 12 different initiatives aimed at increasing security in public spaces.

