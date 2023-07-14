Denver International Airport Extends TSA Reservation Program

Amid the busy summer travel season of 2023, Denver International Airport (DEN) has partnered with CLEAR to extend the popular DEN Reserve program and continue helping passengers save time at airport security.

DEN RESERVE is a free service that allows passengers to reserve a dedicated time slot through DEN’s Bridge TSA Security Checkpoint for their party – giving them a more predictable and seamless travel experience.

The DEN Reserve pilot launched at the beginning of June. In its first few days at DEN, the program surpassed expectations with nearly 100% of reservation windows booked every day and more than 4,900 bookings. This option has provided relief at the Bridge Security Checkpoint and created a better experience for passengers.

DEN joins 17 other airport locations across the U.S., Canada and Europe that offer the appointment-based system.

“We are always looking for innovative and fresh ways to serve our passengers and improve their journey through our airport,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington. “Travel demand is exceeding pre-pandemic levels and it is critical we provide a variety of options for passengers to get to their gates efficiently and timely. We’re enhancing the Great Hall and building two new security checkpoints, and DEN Reserve is yet another way we’re improving the passenger experience.” “Travelers can now save even more time by seamlessly reserving their spot in the security line. It’s as easy as making a reservation for dinner,” said CLEAR’s EVP of Operations, Kasra Moshkani. “CLEAR is committed to making travel safer and easier and DEN has been an incredible partner as we introduce new products that transform the passenger experience together.”

To make a reservation with DEN RESERVE, travelers must enter their flight details and the number of people in their traveling party to view available times. Once they arrive at DEN, travelers should head to the Bridge TSA Security Checkpoint located on the north end of Level 6 in the main terminal. There they will access the security checkpoint lane designated for DEN RESERVE passengers. After scanning a confirmation QR code with staff, travelers can enter the designated security lane.

DEN Reserve is separate from CLEAR’s opt-in airport membership, which is available to DEN passengers traveling from the North and South security checkpoints.

