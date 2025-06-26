The U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has implemented the Medical Examiner’s Certification Integration (NRII) rule. This new process will replace outdated paper documents that are ripe for fraud, a hassle for truck drivers to maintain, and harder for law enforcement to assess.

“This new digitalized system will make life easier for lawful truck drivers and harder for bad actors who want to commit fraud. It will also enhance safety on our roads and ensure law enforcement has access to the real time data they need to do their jobs. America First means safety first,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy.

“Safety is at the core of all we do at FMCSA,” said FMCSA Chief Counsel Jesse Elison. “By integrating electronic medical certification records directly into state-managed systems, NRII helps ensure only qualified drivers are on our roads while giving our state and enforcement partners the real-time information needed to do their jobs more effectively. Implementation of this rule embodies FMCSA’s commitment to commonsense, efficient, and effective solutions that enhance safety and accountability.”

The Medical Examiner’s Certification Integration (NRII) rule modernizes how driver medical certification information is shared, replacing the outdated paper-based process with a secure, electronic transmission. This move enhances data accuracy, improves enforcement efficiency, and significantly reduces the risk of fraud.

Initially published in 2015, the NRII rule mandates that certified medical examiners use specific forms to document physical qualification examinations and issue medical certificates to qualified commercial motor vehicle drivers. A significant aspect of the NRII rule is the requirement for medical examiners to electronically submit examination results to FMCSA’s National Registry by midnight (local time) of the next calendar day following the examination.

The original announcement can be found here.